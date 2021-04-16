Chippa coach aware of club’s expectations

Gwambi has to balance ambitions in the Nedbank Cup and survive league drop

PREMIUM

Zwide-born interim coach Siyabulela Gwambi knows exactly what is expected from him at DStv Premiership side Chippa United.



The 34-year-old Gwambi is the first coach from Gqeberha to take the reins at Chippa...

