South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane named a provisional squad of 40 players for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday that included overage Bafana Bafana stars Percy Tau and Themba Zwane.

With 100 days to go to the start of global sports showpiece that was delayed from last year‚ Notoane named seven overage players in his squad.

The final squad‚ which the coach hopes to name after a prospective tour to Dubai in June‚ which is expected to include Brazil but Notoane said is to be confirmed‚ will consist of 18 players‚ three of whom can be over 23.

Bafana’s current No.1 goalkeeper Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United is joined Tau and five players from Sundowns – Zwane‚ keeper Ricardo Goss‚ defender Mosa Lebusa‚ midfielder Mothobi Mvala and utility player Thapelo Morena among the overage players.

“We are going to a global showpiece. We are going to come up against the best of the bests out there. So we also need to make available the best talents‚” Notoane said of the overage players he has included in the provisional squad.

“I mention that because it becomes important for me to strengthen the team in certain key areas. And also bringing personalities that can help advance our cause.

“Because we are going to the Olympics not to add numbers‚ we are going to come back with a medal. We are going to the Olympics to improve on South Africa teams’ performances generally.”

Portugal-based Luther Singh and Lyle Foster‚ Leicester City midfielder Kganyago Leshabela‚ Southampton midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke and Cardiff City U-18 striker Siyabonga Ligendza are also named in the squad.

This will be South Africa’s men’s U-23 team’s third Olympics having ;previously gone out in the group stages of the 2000 Games in Sydney and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The Tokyo Olympics were delayed by Covid-19 from 2020 to July and August this year.

SA men’s provisional Tokyo Olympics squad -

Goalkeepers:

Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders:

Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)‚ Repo Tercious Malepe (Minaj FC‚ Ukraine)‚ Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria)‚ Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates)‚ Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs)‚ Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders:

Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria)‚ Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS‚ Sweden)‚ Kganya Leshabela (Leicester City‚ England)‚ Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga B‚ Portugal)‚ Gift Links (Aarhus‚ Denmark)‚ Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Swallows FC)‚ Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Kgaugelo Chauke (Southampton‚ England)‚ Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United)‚ Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Goodman Mosele (Baroka)‚ Kgaogelo Sekota (Swallows FC)‚ Sithole Sphephelo (Belenenses‚ Portugal)‚ Ashley Du Preez (Stellenbosch)

Forwards:

Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimaraes II‚ Portugal)‚ Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates)‚ Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)‚ Evidence Makgopa (Baroka)‚ Luther Singh (Pacos de Ferreira‚ Portugal‚ loan)‚ Siyabonga Ligendza (Cardiff City U18‚ England)

Senior players (over-23):

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)‚ Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion‚ England) Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns).