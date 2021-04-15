Chippa want taste of Nedbank Cup final, says Gwambi

Chippa United coach Siyabulela Gwambi says his team will not underestimate GladAfrica Championship side Pretoria Callies when they clash in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm).



This will be the Gqeberha side's first away match in the competition this campaign...

