Saints have 'no chance' in FA Cup if we repeat West Brom debacle, says Hasenhuettl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said his side did not seize the opportunity to gain some confidence ahead of the FA Cup semi-final after they were beaten 3-0 by relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday.

Goals from Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson ignited West Brom's survival bid while Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse had a penalty saved at the death to rub salt into the wounds.

Southampton play Leicester City in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final and Hasenhuettl has cause for concern after his side has picked up only 10 points from their last 15 games - the worst return for a Premier League side in 2021.

"We missed everything that is normally part of our game. When you make it that easy for your opponent, it's not a surprise you are 2-0 down," Hasenhuettl told BBC Sport.

"We are all responsible for performances like this. If we play like this we have no chance on Sunday. This was a chance to get some self confidence ahead of the weekend - we didn't take it.

"When the first duel was lost you could see we weren't sharp enough to compete ... Our best 25 minutes was at the start of the second-half but it wasn't enough. We made changes but we were gone by that point."

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce took heart from a solid defensive performance that gave them a platform for victory.

"I warned them about the changes Southampton would make and I think they did better, but probably on the back of a lot of our sloppy passes giving the ball away," Allardyce said.

"Our defensive unit has been good for a long time and that shows why we're winning football matches.

"It's resilient, won't give much away and that's been a long time coming for this club from when I first started when five, three and four (goals) were going in."

Allardyce also said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system needs overhauled after his team were controversially denied a goal.

West Brom's Mbaye Diagne thought he had scored the opener in the fourth minute but his header was ruled out for offside. The VAR system was unable to draw a conclusion and stuck with the on-field decision.

Asked by reporters if he thought the system was in danger of becoming a laughing stock, Allardyce said: "I'm afraid so.

"... The decision was wrong. We got the angle - there are 16 cameras at least here and we got the angle clear on our screens - they came to the wrong decision because of human error."

VAR was brought into the league last season, but it is unpopular with many top-flight managers following a number of contentious calls, with growing concern about the time to make decisions and the precision with which offsides are judged.

On Sunday, Manchester United were furious after being denied a goal at Tottenham Hotspur following the intervention of VAR, with Scott McTominay deemed to have fouled Son Heung-min in the build-up.

Allardyce said the input of all of the game's stakeholders was required during a review of the system to prevent any further controversy.

"The reflection on VAR can be done at the end of the season and all parties should have an influential input into how VAR goes forward," Allardyce said.

"That needs to be from the Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers Association, Premier League and the Football Association.

"There are too many of us not being given an opportunity to express how to make it better."

West Brom are still deep in relegation trouble despite their second consecutive win - they are 19th on 24 points, eight points from safety with seven games remaining - and next travel to meet third-placed Leicester City on Thursday.

