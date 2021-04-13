Gavin Hunt has praised the “huge fight” of Kaizer Chiefs and their “great achievement” reaching the Caf Champions League quarterfinal with a dramatic 2-2 Group C draw against Horoya in Conakry‚ Guinea on Saturday night.

Chiefs twice came back from a goal down at Stade General Lansana Conte to earn the scoring draw they needed to progress past a big‚ physical and classy Horoya.

“Ja‚ look‚ we knew that to qualify we had to get a scoring draw or win the game. So it was a huge fight for the team‚ a huge effort‚” Hunt said afterwards.

“It’s a great achievement for the club – the first time we’ve gotten to the group stages‚ and the first time we’ve gotten out of the group as well. So it’s a great achievement‚ the last eight.

“It’s going to be a tough‚ tough thing‚ who you’re going to draw now. But I mean we’ll worry about that when we get to that.”

Beanpole centre-forward Yakhouba Gnanga Barry headed Horoya ahead two minutes into injury time of a dominant first half for Horoya‚ Daniel Cardoso equalising from the penalty spot in the 67th.

Two minutes later winger Oula Abass Traore headed the Guinean club ahead again‚ then Khama Billiat struck the decisive equaliser in the 76th.

Four-time league winner Hunt was asked how guiding a transfer-ban affected Chiefs‚ who have battled miserably to ninth place at the two-thirds stage of the DStv Premiership‚ to the Champions League quarters ranks. He was quick to remind that Amakhosi have not won silverware.

“You know‚ we’ve won nothing – we’ve just got through. So‚ I mean this is a helluva competition to play in‚” he said.

“You know‚ we haven’t signed a player – nothing. So you’ve got to look at it from that perspective. With the squad that we’ve got‚ to try and go on this front is a big achievement so far‚ and we’ve over-achieved.

“But‚ as I said‚ we haven’t won anything. To win league titles is obviously the ultimate. Four‚ as you say‚ and won the first division as well‚ so five‚ and other trophies.

“But obviously this [the Champions League] is the flagship‚ and this is the one that’s on the radar now. We’ve got a taste of it – good experience‚ and let’s see who we draw and where we go.

“But we’ve still got to get our domestic form right now.”

Wydad Casablanca‚ 2-0 winners at home to Petro de Luanda (one point)‚ ended top of Group C on 13 points.

Chiefs and Horoya ended on nine apiece. On the head-to-head ruling‚ with Horoya having drawn 0-0 in Johannesburg‚ Chiefs progressed through benefit of more away goals scored in the games between the two.