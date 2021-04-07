BREAKING | Eymael appears to be on his way out at Chippa United
Controversial coach Luc Eymael appears headed for the exit at Chippa United on Wednesday with the club once again seemingly bowing to public pressure.
The Belgian was appointed as a “technical advisor” on Monday which triggered public and political outrage.
But on Wednesday morning, a source at the club told the Herald that Eymael is on his way out.
Club media liaison Sisa Majola would not confirm or deny the news merely saying: "The management together with the technical team will have a meeting this morning to discuss a way forward."
As in December when Chippa announced Eymael to replace fired coach Lehlohonolo Seema, his appointment had drawn widespread condemnation because of his “racist and offensive remarks” made at a previous club.
In December, he lasted only 24 hours in his position.
This is a developing story.
