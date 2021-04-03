Chippa desperate for victory, says Konqobe

PREMIUM

Midfielder Ayabulela Konqobe says Chippa United are looking for nothing less than three points in their DStv Premiership relegation battle fixture against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (5pm).



The Team of Choice have stepped up to claim eight points in their last four league matches, with their most recent result being a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.