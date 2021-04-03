Chippa desperate for victory, says Konqobe
Midfielder Ayabulela Konqobe says Chippa United are looking for nothing less than three points in their DStv Premiership relegation battle fixture against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (5pm).
The Team of Choice have stepped up to claim eight points in their last four league matches, with their most recent result being a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.