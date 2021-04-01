Why Danny Jordaan did not attend confirmation of Molefi Ntseki's sacking

Safa president Danny Jordaan did not attend the announcement of the firing of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki because that was what the association’s executive had mandated, CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said in a somewhat muddled explanation.

Ntseki was released from his contract on Wednesday by the SA Football Association (Safa) after the 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Omdurman on Sunday that saw Bafana fail to reach the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jordaan was conspicuous by his absence at the press conference at Safa House in Nasrec, with Motlanthe and technical committee head Jack Maluleka sent to make the announcement.

The pair had the appearance of having been fed to the wolves facing a media who had burning questions on how Safa intended to halt the cycle of underachievement for its men’s senior national team, rather than simply continue to hire and fire coaches.

Motlanthe was asked why Jordaan was not present.

“Of course the national executive committee [NEC] has mandated Mr Maluleka to be here. Remember it’s the NEC which takes decisions, so they’ve mandated Mr Maluleka to be here,” he said.