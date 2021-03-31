Manyisa stoked to be a Chilli Boy

PREMIUM

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Oupa Manyisa is excited to be back in action after being without a team for almost six months.



Manyisa, who has a decorated football career with 31 international caps for SA while also helping lift the PSL league title on five occasions, has not played since October after parting ways with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila...

