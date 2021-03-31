Klaas lands top job at Safa headquarters

Eastern Cape provincial secretary is new manager of membership and governance

PREMIUM

Leading Eastern Cape soccer administrator Isaac Klaas has landed a top position at the SA Football Association (Safa) headquarters as the new manager of membership and governance.



Klaas, who has been serving as the Safa Eastern Cape provincial secretary for a decade, will assume his new duties as of Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.