Soccer

Klaas lands top job at Safa headquarters

Eastern Cape provincial secretary is new manager of membership and governance

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 31 March 2021

Leading Eastern Cape soccer administrator Isaac Klaas has landed a top position at the SA Football Association (Safa) headquarters as the new manager of membership and governance.

Klaas, who has been serving as the Safa Eastern Cape provincial secretary for a decade, will assume his new duties as of Thursday...

