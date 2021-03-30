Mbenyane frustrated by injury while Chippa fight relegation

Chilli Boys face Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday

PREMIUM

Chippa United veteran midfielder Andile Mbenyane is frustrated to be nursing an injury while his teammates battle relegation.



The 33-year-old is the longest-serving player in the Gqeberha side and is out due to a groin injury sustained during their DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.