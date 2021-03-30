Mbenyane frustrated by injury while Chippa fight relegation
Chilli Boys face Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday
Chippa United veteran midfielder Andile Mbenyane is frustrated to be nursing an injury while his teammates battle relegation.
The 33-year-old is the longest-serving player in the Gqeberha side and is out due to a groin injury sustained during their DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.