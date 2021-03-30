Chippa primed for Cup success, says Mbenyane

PREMIUM

Though they have struggled to get themselves out of the relegation battle in the DStv Premiership, Chippa United have had an impressive run in the Nedbank Cup competition this season.



In the league, Chippa, who are in 13th position with 17 points from 20 matches, are fighting to avoid relegation...

