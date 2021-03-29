‘We need to defund Bafana Bafana’ - fans fume after team fails to qualify for Afcon
Bafana Bafana failed to impress on Sunday after they ended their pursuit to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
The national team suffered a 2-0 defeat in a match at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum against Sudan.
Bafana needed either a win or a draw to book their spot for the Cup of Nations.
Some disappointed fans called for coach Molefi Ntseki to step down.
Sudan scored their first goal three minutes into the match, and as thousands followed the updates via Bafana’s official Twitter page, they were clear they expected an equalising goal.
The opponents scored their second goal 30 minutes into the match, leaving Bafana Bafana under immense pressure to score two goals in the second half.
3' Early lead for Sudan!— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021
Sudan 🇸🇩 1️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA 🇿🇦#AFCON2021Q
30' Sudan double their lead!— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 28, 2021
Sudan 🇸🇩 2️⃣➖0️⃣ RSA 🇿🇦#AFCON2021Q
The coach told TimesLIVE ahead of the match the team was determined to qualify.
“For us, it is to qualify and we will definitely take advantage of the two options [a draw or a win]. As long as at the end of the game‚ either of the two options will have to work for us‚” he said.
This is what fans had to say on social media:
I am disappointed with Bafana Bafana. It ended in Tears😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hoPFC4EI4C— Tumelo Jr🔴☠️⚪☠️⚫ (@OlemutJr) March 28, 2021
"Sundowns should represent Bafana Bafana" ~ Unknown pic.twitter.com/6Lai7kMsGB— Jobe Alexander ™ (@AlexSithole) March 28, 2021
Molefi Ntseki won't be fired by SAFA. Covid and restrictions will be used as an excuse for us failing to qualify 😂— Maestro (@GreatMaestrojoy) March 28, 2021
How I wish Bafana Bafana could walk back home. They don't deserve to fly back.— H O P E Y 💕 (@Shes_fair) March 28, 2021
Bafana Bafana is like that rich kid with everything at home Swimming pool. Playstation 5— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 28, 2021
Carry a good lunchbox with in school.. Wear those nerd glasses 🤓 but Damokop in a Class
Can't compete & up with kids who eat pap & soup ye Feeding scheme for lunch
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki must be taken out like this from his position as a coach when they return pic.twitter.com/mo1uSdTFWM— Your Ex (@VoetsekDptment) March 29, 2021
We honestly need to consider defunding Bafana Bafana. Put that money towards free education— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) March 28, 2021
Bafana Bafana is the only true reflection of what South Africa really is as a country. 💀— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) March 28, 2021
Believing in Bafana Bafana is like believing that the ANC will stop looting 😔 pic.twitter.com/pNaZWunVtv— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) March 28, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.