Liverpool's Mane delivers fighting talk, not excuses

Liverpool should fight right through to the end of the season rather than dwell on excuses for their dismal Premier League title defence, forward Sadio Mane said.

Liverpool ripped up the record books last season on the way to their first English top-flight title in 30 years but a campaign marred by injuries and poor form has left them seventh with 46 points from 29 games.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still in with a chance of winning this year's Champions League, where they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals next month. Otherwise, Liverpool have to scramble into the top four in the Premier League to qualify for the continent's most elite competition next season.

"We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing, but keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again," Mane said.