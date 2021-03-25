Loss to Turkey is terrible blow for Dutch, says coach De Boer

The Netherlands suffered a terrible blow in losing to Turkey at the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign, coach Frank de Boer said.

A hat-trick from veteran striker Burak Yilmaz helped the home team to a 4-2 win in Istanbul after the Dutch had threatened a comeback as they fought back to 3-2 from 3-0 down.

"This is a very bad result and a blow, but it was only the first of the 10 qualifiers that we will play so we now have to make sure we don't drop anymore points. They were a good opponent, but certainly not one that we had to lose to," De Boer told Dutch television after the Group G match.

"We knew that they are on the lookout for counter-attacks and their first goal was a textbook example of that. We needed to foul so that they could not make the transition but that did not happen."

De Boer also bemoaned the pace of the Dutch play.

“It seemed like we were not that aggressive or alert, but we certainly had good opportunities ourselves," he said.

"We have to keep up the positivity, however, because things can change fast in football. We have to turn on the switch and with the experience of the boys I’m sure they will do just that.

"We think this is terrible, but I’m not standing here with tears in my eyes. We must do much better," he added.

The Netherlands continue their campaign at home to Latvia on Saturday and Gibraltar away on Tuesday.

"This was the first and also the most important game on the way to Qatar," coach Senol Gunes, who was coach when Turkey reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2002, told a news conference.

"We really played at the top level, we did exactly what we had to do and what the game demanded of us. We managed to disrupt the attacking game of the Netherlands.

"But we also gave away something, we will have to look at that," he said of two goals conceded in a two-minute spell in the second half as the Dutch threatened a comeback, reducing the deficit to one goal after going 3-0 down just after the interval.

The 35-year-old Yilmaz agreed with his coach.

"It was very important to start like this, we see the Netherlands as our biggest competitor," he said. "We are happy and proud but we need to forget this victory as soon as possible, because tomorrow the focus must be on the game with Norway."

Turkey play Norway in neutral Malaga on Saturday before hosting Latvia on Tuesday in the third of their qualifiers this month.

- Reuters