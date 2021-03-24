Safa NMB regional executive officer scores Caf gig
Mavuso off to Joburg to co-ordinate Chiefs clash with Wydad
Safa Nelson Mandela Bay regional executive officer Nwabisa Mavuso is the first woman in the region to be appointed as the Confederation of African Football general co-ordinator.
Mavuso, 35, who is from Motherwell, will be running the show in the Caf group stage fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad AC in Group C at the FNB Stadium on April 3 (6pm)...
