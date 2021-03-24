Chippa must work for coach — Maloisane
Coach Daniel Malesela has placed so much trust in his players and they must not disappoint him in return, Chippa United midfielder Mokhele Maloisane said.
The 55-year-old coach lashed out at his players after their 2-2 DStv Premiership draw with Moroka Swallows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, saying they had made amateurish mistakes...
