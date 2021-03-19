Soccer

Home-ground advantage will help in battle with Swallows

Chippa aiming for that three-point win

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 19 March 2021

Chippa United goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali says his team are aiming for nothing less than a win against Moroka Swallows in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

When the two sides first met in the first leg this season, they played to a 1-1 draw...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X