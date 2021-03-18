“With regards to Patrick‚ there were reports that I was supposed to apologise to Patrick – let’s clear that up‚” Konco told a digital press conference of the SA Football Journalists' Association.

“If the case is already sitting at Cas it’s too late for apologies. Fifa has already made a determination. You can’t say‚ ‘I’m writing a letter saying I’m sorry for doing this and doing that – can we reconsider?’

“So there was no need or requirement for me to apologise. It is what it is‚ what happened on that day. And even today I still believe that the club took the right decision by dealing with Patrick in that manner.

“We can discuss the processes of it‚ however‚ personally I feel the club should have taken that decision long before that with Patrick – in his heart he knows as well.”

Konco said the argument with Tshabalala involved the specifics of a letter to creditors.

“The letter that the miscommunication came about on is to do with creditors that we owe money to. And it was a simple letter that we normally do‚ me and him [Tshabalala]‚” Konco said.

“According to me it was not finished – according to him it was finished. But you also need to be careful when you are including figures. Even though you are a CEO of a club you cannot just unilaterally take that decision – you still need to consult the chairman.

“That’s where the altercation took place. And when we spoke after I came back from the suspension, then we realised that definitely it was a miscommunication. And it happened over the phone – that’s where it started.

“So the Patrick issue‚ for me‚ is not a matter in this case. The Patrick issue is a side matter – it went to Fifa‚ it went to Cas. Khumbulani’s matter is a separate issue.”

Konco said he holds no grudges against Tshablalala.

“My stay at Celtic in the last few months was the same as from the beginning when the club owner took over Celtic in 2014‚” he said.