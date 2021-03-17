Sundowns advance to Caf Champions League knockout stages

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured a place in the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League with two matches to spare following hard fought a 1-0 win over TP Mazembe at Loftus on Tuesday.

With this double over Mazembe, the Brazilians have also maintained their 100 percent record of four wins from as many matches and they have ensured that they will finish top of the group.

It is also worth noting that Sundowns have also maintained their highly impressive record of 21 matches unbeaten at home in the Champions League which dates back to 2017.

Sundowns have also completed their 25th match without defeat in all competitions this season with this victory as they continued to flex their powerful muscles.

The Brazilians have taken full control of Group B because Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and CR Belouizdad of Algeria have only three points after four matches and TP Mazembe only two.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 28 minutes through a cleverly taken curling shot from attacker Lebohang Maboe after he got the pass from Themba Zwane inside the box.

The opening goal resulted form a good attacking move by Sundowns which started in the midfield and involved players like Zwane, Sirino, Thepelo Morena before Maboe kissed the back of the net.

The visitors did not take kindly to Sundowns’ opening goal as they reacted with opportunities of their own through Rainford Kalaba, Tresor Mputu and Phillippes Kinzumbi but they could not get the better of Denis Onyango.

Other Sundowns players who troubled TP Mazembe were Lyle Lakay with his cross, and attackers Peter Shalulile and Sphelele Mkhulise who attacked from the middle.

On the stroke half time, Sundowns missed an opportunity to increase their lead when influential midfielder Gaston Sirino skied his shot over the cross-bar from a good position inside the box.

With their job in the Champions League done, Sundowns will return to the break and butter issues of the PSL with a home clash against bottom of the log Black Leopards on Sunday at Loftus.