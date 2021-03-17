Mamelodi Sundowns' chairman Tlhopane Motsepe has assumed the reins at Chloorkop and coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described his new boss as a “principled‚ humble and intelligent” young man who will succeed in the role.

Thlopane took over after his father and club owner Patrice Motsepe was elected as the new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president last week.

The younger Motsepe will be supported by Dr Rejoice Simelane‚ who is executive director of Motsepe’s Ubuntu-Botho Investments‚ Patrice’s wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe‚ and his brothers Kgosi and Kabelo.

“The least I can tell you is that‚ this is one of the best decisions that a father can take‚” said Mngqithi‚ who has made himself available to offer him advice and support as the new boss settles into the demanding role.

“Tlhopie is a very good boy‚ he is very intelligent‚ he is very humble‚ he is very principled and for me there is no chance that he will fail.

“He also has us as adults to assist him and because he is humble it will be easier for him to grasp all the right information that can make him a top leader.”