“That process led to only me being retrenched. That’s why we are gathered here today so that we can handle the aftermath smoothly and successfully.

“You will also note that on February 16 I had a verbal miscommunication with the chairman which is common knowledge by now‚ and which is common in our industry‚ especially football‚ that led to him suspending me for about two weeks.

“On February 26 I received a letter that I should return to the office on March 2‚ which I did.

“I had my meeting with the chairman on March 3‚ where I believed we said what was needed to be said with regards to the suspension‚ and we agreed that it was a business disagreement. We both apologised. On my side‚ in my heart it was good‚ genuine and sincere.

“However‚ this changed when I was given a retrenchment letter after these processes.”

Konco was asked to clarify if he felt the retrenchment process involving the other staff members was done for financial reasons‚ or a cover for only him being retrenched.

“What came out in the [retrenchment process] meeting was that the process was due to financial challenges faced by the club‚ which have been well documented. But when you look at the process‚ and the end result‚ and what we know with regards to the process of retrenchment‚ one can feel that the axe was looking at someone‚ and only that person‚” Konco said.