Smooth start to ABC Motsepe League, says Klaas, but compliance a worry
After almost a year without any amateur football action due to Covid-19, the ABC Motsepe League kicked off at the weekend.
Safa Eastern Cape provincial secretary Isaac Klaas said the fixtures went smoothly though there were minor issues that they still needed to iron out...
