Soccer

Smooth start to ABC Motsepe League, says Klaas, but compliance a worry

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 16 March 2021

After almost a year without any amateur football action due to Covid-19, the ABC Motsepe League kicked off at the weekend.

Safa Eastern Cape provincial secretary Isaac Klaas said the fixtures went smoothly though there were minor issues that they still needed to iron out...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X