Pirates captain Happy Jele has Caf Confederation Cup title in his sights

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is confident that the club's current generation of players can better the class of 2015 and win the Caf Confederation Cup.

Jele is the only remaining member of the Buccaneers team that lost 1-2 on aggregate to Étoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the 2015 final and he believes his current team-mates can go all the way to the title.

Pirates host Nigerian giants Enyimba FC at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday and they will be in search of their first win of the group stages after two matches. A win Soweto would move the Bucs to the top of their group.

“I see a lot of potential in this team because of the way we play‚ and the effort that we put in our work‚” said Jele. “We work for one another on the field and it is possible that we can reach the final again and even get the cup as well. We have a good squad‚ all we have to do is to go out there and get desired results as we go along.”

Jele said they have a pretty good idea of what to expect when they face the two-time Confederation Cup champions.