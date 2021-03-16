Chippa coach relishes week-long break

PREMIUM

Chippa United have a week-long break to recharge their batteries ahead of their next DStv Premiership fixture against Moroka Swallows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).



Chilli Boys coach Dan Malesela said the break came as a huge relief to his players after congested back-to-back league and cup fixtures...

