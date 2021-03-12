Patrice Motsepe becomes president of Confederation of African Football
Patrice Motsepe has been confirmed as the first South African president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).
Motsepe, whose candidacy was announced by the SA Football Association (Safa) in November, stood unopposed at Caf’s 43rd general assembly in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday.
He will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.
This came after a deal was concluded over the past month that saw Motsepe’s rivals — Senegal’s Augustin Senghor‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast — withdraw their candidacies in exchange for leadership and executive positions.
Senghor and Yahya have been offered vice-presidencies‚ and Anouma an advisory role.
Motsepe began his campaign as the least favourite among the candidates because he was an outsider and unknown in Caf’s political landscape.
Campaigning by Motsepe and Safa president Danny Jordaan took them to Cameroon, Morocco, Egypt and Qatar, meeting countless African football association heads.
The billionaire mining magnate will step down as president of Mamelodi Sudowns for the duration of his Caf presidency.
After the conclusion of electing the president‚ the Caf executive committee was to be elected. Then Caf’s six representatives at the Fifa Council would be voted for.
The running order ahead of Motsepe’s confirmation included addresses, where Fifa president Gianni Infantino opened the assembly.
That was followed by the roll call‚ an activity report since the previous assembly‚ presentation of the audited accounts‚ report of the audit committee‚ approval of the annual revised budget‚ appointment of auditors‚ and proposals for amendments to statutes.
The financial reports indicated that Caf made a loss in 2020, and that the new president has his work cut out restoring the organisation economically.
Motsepe’s predecessor, Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, unseated the 29-year reign of Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in 2017, but was banned from football by Fifa for ethics violations in 2020.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.