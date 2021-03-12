Malesela looks at opponents as a team, not individually

Chippa ready for Richards Bay

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela says he will not plan around individuals but will look holistically at the Richards Bay squad when the two sides meet in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane (3.30pm).



The Gqeberha-based side made their way to the quarterfinals of the competition after beating Cape Town City 2-1 in extra time in the last 16 of the event...

