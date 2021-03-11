The SA Football Association (Safa) anticipates no last-minute hitches to the deal that was agreed on that will see Patrice Motsepe elected president unopposed at the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) 43rd General Assembly in Morocco on Friday.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe‚ who has arrived in Rabat‚ Morocco for the assembly‚ which also serves as the elective congress for the presidency and Caf and Fifa Council positions‚ said he expects Motsepe’s election to be confirmed between noon and 1pm South African time.

A deal was concluded over the past month that saw Motsepe’s rivals – Senegal’s Augustin Senghor‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast – withdraw their candidacies in exchange for leadership and executive positions. Senghor and Yahya have been offered vice-presidencies‚ and Anouma an advisory role.

The general assembly is due to start at 10am Moroccan time‚ which is 11am in SA.