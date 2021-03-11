Malesela looking for redemption against Richards Bay

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has switched his focus to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture against Richards Bay at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday at 3.30pm.



After two back-to-back league defeats against Orlando Pirates and Wednesday’s nights 1-0 loss to AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership, Malesela says he needs a solid and strong formation for Saturdays encounter...

