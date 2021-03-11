Soccer

Malesela looking for redemption against Richards Bay

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 11 March 2021

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has switched his focus to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture against Richards Bay at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday at 3.30pm.

After two back-to-back  league defeats against Orlando Pirates and Wednesday’s nights 1-0 loss to AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership, Malesela says he needs a solid and strong formation for Saturdays encounter...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X