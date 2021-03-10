It's a must-win against Usuthu, says Chippa's Mobbie

Relegation axe hangs over local side which is now 13th on the log

PREMIUM

The gloves will be off when Chippa United chase three vital points against AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership fixture at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Wednesday (5pm), says dynamic midfielder Nyiko Mobbie.



Chippa have struggled to secure a win in their last five matches, with their most recent result being a 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday...

