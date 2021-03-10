It's a must-win against Usuthu, says Chippa's Mobbie
Relegation axe hangs over local side which is now 13th on the log
The gloves will be off when Chippa United chase three vital points against AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership fixture at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Wednesday (5pm), says dynamic midfielder Nyiko Mobbie.
Chippa have struggled to secure a win in their last five matches, with their most recent result being a 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.