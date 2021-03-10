Haaland goals send Dortmund past Sevilla into last eight

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland struck in each half as they advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in their last-16 second leg on Tuesday to complete a 5-4 aggregate win.

The Norwegian notched his 20th Champions League goal in 14 games - and 10th in the competition this season - with a controversial 54th-minute penalty after having tapped in a Marco Reus cutback against the run of play to give Dortmund the lead in the first half.

Sevilla hit back with two goals from Youssef En-Nesyri in the second half, the first a 66th-minute penalty followed by a stoppage-time header to make it 2-2.

Sevilla's second goal set up a frantic finish, but Dortmund held on to edge through after their 3-2 win in the first leg last month.

The 20-year-old Haaland has become Norway's all-time top scorer in the competition, with one more goal than current Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as Dortmund reached the last eight for the first time since 2017.

"This feels so cool," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. "We are extremely happy because for us it is not to be taken for granted in the past years that we are at this stage."

"Erling is outstanding. We are happy to have two more Champions League games now for him to keep scoring."

Sevilla, who arrived in Dortmund on the back of three straight defeats, dictated proceedings from the start and had a good effort by Lucas Ocampos early on.

Without injured Jadon Sancho, Dortmund, who lost to Bayern Munich in the league on Saturday, hardly got a look in until Haaland struck with their first chance of the game in the 35th minute.

The Norwegian put the ball in the net five minutes after the restart with a superb effort, but in an extraordinary VAR review, the referee Cuneyt Cakir first disallowed the goal for a foul by Haaland and then awarded Dortmund a penalty for a shirt-pull on the striker minutes earlier.

Keeper Yassine Bounou saved Haaland's spot kick as well as his thundering rebound but the referee ordered it to be retaken after he said the keeper had moved off the line.

Haaland slotted in on his second attempt to take his goal tally in the competition this season to 10 in six games.

Despite scoring twice Sevilla could not find another to send the game to extra time.

"We are angry because in the four halves we were better in three. We missed scoring that third goal," Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said.

- Reuters