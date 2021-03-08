Klopp seeks momentum swing as Liverpool lose sixth straight home game

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking for a "masterpiece" that would change his side's momentum following another poor attacking display in a 1-0 home defeat by Fulham, their record sixth league loss at Anfield in a row.

Klopp made seven changes but his side still suffered from the same problems they have had all season, failing to convert their superiority into goals and getting hit by a sucker-punch that cost them all three points.

"There were moments we could have had more of an impact on the game - conceding that goal before halftime was a massive blow. We tried to react and the boys showed that. In the end we don't score goals and that's a big problem," he told Sky Sports.

"We never had a momentum in the season. You can see it's still in the boys. They still have it all but at the moment can't show it. It would be a masterpiece to find out how we change that overnight," the German added.

Liverpool have yet to win at home in the league in 2021 and Klopp's ambitions have gone from retaining their league title to something much more prosaic.

"To win football games, to win football games (so) I don't have to stand here and say we fight for this or for that. We have enough to do with fighting for three points."

Fulham boss Scott Parker said his side were good value for their victory as they moved level on points with Brighton & Hove Albion, who are fourth from bottom with a game in hand.

"It's a big win. There's a lot of emotion and I am very proud. I am happy for the players and the team because they got nothing short of what they deserved," he told the BBC.

"We deserved this result and we have deserved better results over the last few weeks," Parker added.

"A win like this galvanises, not that we needed it or a result to give us belief or an understanding of what we can do as it's constantly been there," Parker said.

"What is happening around us, who we are dragging in, is irrelevant and remains to be the case.

"It is about us wanting to get better and keep moving in the right direction and that will not change."

Fulham host leaders Manchester City next Saturday and Parker said the focus would stay the same.

"While results can give you that extra bit of belief, this is a team which has real belief," Parker said.

"We will carry on for the remainder of the season in the same vein."

