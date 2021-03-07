Too many mistakes cost Chippa United dearly against Pirates

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela blamed mistakes in the first half for the Gqeberha team’s 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Deon Hotto, Ben Motshwari and an own goal from Riaan Hanamub saw the Soweto giants get the double over Chippa after their 1-0 victory in the first half of the league.

Saturday’s result will put added pressure on Malesela as his team have gone four matches without a win in the league.

The last time Chippa tasted victory was in January with a 3-0 success over Black Leopards.

Malesela said: “It’s a game where we made many mistakes and the first mistake changed the whole thing.

“We then succumbed because they were pressing but these are things that we are used to and we should be able to handle that and in moments we did that.

“That mistake by the goalkeeper just caused a lot of problems.

“Also we had some players in the first half hiding when we needed to have outlets from the pressure that they were exerting.

“So we basically played with two or three men short. I wasn’t pleased with that.

“In the end I think when we were 2-0 down at half-time, from the talks that we had and the changes that we made, we got better and we looked like we could get something.

“We put them under pressure and eventually they decided to defend.”

Malesela said his players could have managed to strike successfully had they concentrated fully.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t.

“The third goal I still have to see if Thami [Thamsanqa Sangweni] was not fouled, there were so many things that went wrong [in the game].”

Even after Saturday’s performance, the 55-year-old coach is hopeful that his side will turn the corner and start producing the results needed to help them fight for survival in the league.

However, his players needed to show some enthusiasm and fighting spirit, he said.

“They need character. They need to be hungry for wins and for sure a lot of people saw that if we really want to push we can push.

“I am very optimistic that we will get points as soon as the time is right, but we really have to push ourselves to get the points.

“If we are going to make mistakes like we did then we are going to life difficult for ourselves.”

