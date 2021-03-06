SA Under-23 coach David Notoane is not too worried about his team perhaps not having as many preparation matches as possible ahead of the 2020 Olympics‚ which gets under way in less than six months in Tokyo.

Notoane was speaking to TimesLIVE a few days before another Fifa international break at the end of March, where he is yet to be assured by the SA Football Association (Safa) on whether his charges will have a game or two to warm up for the tournament.

“I will know probably next week if we have a match. It’s been very difficult to arrange things‚ whether we want teams to come here or visit them‚ because of Covid-19‚” said Notoane‚ whose team qualified alongside Egypt and Ivory Coast late in 2019 as African representatives for the 25th Olympic football tournament in Tokyo.

“We have had withdrawals already of the teams we wanted to play against in the coming international break‚ but I think the association is working on getting something.

“Whether we play or not, we’ll have to organise a camp that will also involve players playing abroad.”