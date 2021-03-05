Veteran midfielder Lentjies confident they can handle tight schedule

Chippa hunting more points in Pirates PSL fixture

PREMIUM

Veteran Chippa United midfielder Kurt Lentjies says they will not be looking at getting anything less than a point in their DStv Premiership soccer match against Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5pm).



The Gqeberha side will go into the match having only had two days to recover after their strenuous double dose of action against Cape Town City in cup and league matches...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.