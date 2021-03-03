All eyes will be on Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki when he announces the squad to face Ghana and Sudan in two crucial 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

While some regular Bafana players are expected to be called‚ there are three uncapped players we believe should be considered based on their current form and certain circumstances.

These are the players TimesLIVE picked:

1) Mduduzi Mdantsane (26)‚ an attacking midfielder at Cape Town City

Mdantsane is among a few midfielders who have caught the eye since the start of the 2020-21 season. Among those are Makhehlene Makhaula of AmaZulu FC and Ntsako Makhubela of Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The Cape Town City player though is a ahead of both Makhaula and Makhubela and has managed to score nine league goals for his club in 16 league matches. Mdantsane has improved his value in recent months and assumed the responsibility of taking opportunities‚ and also providing assists to the attackers as well.