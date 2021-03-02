Chippa’s strike force primed to fire

Kwem, Eva Nga find form as Chilli Boys target double over City

PREMIUM

Coach Dan Malesela will again bank on his foreign strike force as Chippa United target a hit-and-run double over Cape Town City in their DStv Premiership encounter at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Wednesday (3pm).



This will be the second time the sides meet in three days, having clashed in the Nedbank Cup last-16 competition at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.