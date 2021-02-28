Orlando Pirates blow Maritzburg off the field in second half for cup victory

Middendorp had fielded a line-up that could play at an aggressive tempo in the middle, and run hard upfront.

For Pirates it was a rare single change from Josef Zinnbauer after a league and cup run of four wins and a draw, Linda Mtambo replacing injured Thembinkosi Lorch at deep striker.

This season's MTN8 winners Bucs showed the mettle of cup contenders fighting back with a dominant second half against a team spoiling for a fight.

When these two teams meet at Harry Gwala it can be an exciting matchup. Saturday evening's contest was fast-paced and end-to-end.

United, winger Sibusiso Hlubi troubling Bucs, edged chances in the first half, Pirates making their own task harder with unforced errors. The home team had two clear chances, one converted, inside the opening 10 minutes.

Bucs left-back Paseka Mako's stray header across his box saw Hlubi in, Richard Ofori having to come out of his area and intercept. The goalkeeper attempted to shield rather than clear, allowing Bongokuhle Hlongwane to steal the ball, and Kutumela to lob into an exposed goal from 25 metres.