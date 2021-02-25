Brandon Truter is coming up with some additions to his gameplans at Swallows FC because he knows the second half of the season is always tougher.

The remarkable story of the Birds’ dream return to the top-flight is yet to see a defeat. Swallows have gone 17 matches unbeaten in league and cup matches since their promotion‚ an unbeaten run that extends to 24 games going back to last season winning the GladAfrica Championship.

Barring a spectacular capitulation in their remaining 14 matches‚ third-placed Swallows are safe from relegation on 30 points in the DStv Premiership. They can even think about challenging for a cup as they meet Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (kickoff 6pm).

Yet lately Swallows have found the results a margin harder to come by‚ drawing five league matches‚ their only win in that period against NFD Cape Umoya in the Nedbank last-32. Truter was asked if‚ as their unbeaten run extends into astronomical territory‚ it can add pressure for the rookies.