Liverpool forward Jota returns to training after knee injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota resumed full training this week after being out for more than two months with a knee injury, the Premier League club said.

Jota scored nine goals in 17 games since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September. He sustained the injury in a Champions League match against Midtjylland on December 9.

The club also said centre back Virgil van Dijk, who has been out since October following knee surgery, continued his rehabilitation with an individual outdoor session on Wednesday.

Liverpool, who have dropped to sixth on the back of four straight league defeats, travel to bottom club Sheffield United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on Wednesday, local police said.

Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul, told Reuters. No foul play was suspected.

Alisson joined Liverpool in 2018 from Roma and was voted FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper in 2019. His younger brother Muriel is a goalkeeper for Brazilian side Fluminense.

Internacional, who both brothers played for, tweeted their condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker's death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel," the club said.

- Reuters