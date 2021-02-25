Covid-19 conditions‚ with clubs rotating squads and players picking up injuries‚ are playing havoc with Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s squad selections for next month’s crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan.

This comes on top of the coach already having endured one of the most difficult introductions of a Bafana coach to international football since his appointment in August 2019.

Ntseki’s first friendly against Zambia in September 2019 was cancelled in response to a wave of attacks on immigrants in SA‚ and replacements Madagascar also pulled out‚ with a full-strength Bafana in camp.

Since then it has been non-stop disruptions to Ntseki’s programme at a scale never seen by a previous Bafana coach as the Covid-19 pandemic swept almost all international football aside in 2020.

Ntseki told TimesLIVE that even as he prepares for the final two Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifiers against Ghana at home on March 22 and Sudan away on March 30‚ a compressed season in SA and players not active in Europe are playing havoc with his planning.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams are rotating squads at a higher rate than normal as fixtures come thick and fast‚ and players’ conditioning is also not optimal having had no real off-season‚ so many are picking up injuries.