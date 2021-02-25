Chiefs prepare to travel to Burkina Faso to finally face Morocco's Wydad Athletic

Both teams have played one group game and it is Wydad who are second on the log after their 1-0 win over Angolan side Petro de Luanda. Chiefs are third after drawing 0-0 with group leaders Horoya AC of Guinea at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Sunday’s match at the 4 August Stadium in Ouagadougou will kick off at 6pm SA time and Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will fly out with 18 members of his squad hoping to claim the full spoils against one of the giant clubs on the African continent.

Chiefs will use a chartered flight to Burkina Faso and are aiming to be back in SA on Monday in time to prepare for their third Group C match against Petro at home on March 6.

The Premier Soccer League has had to postpone a number of DStv Premiership matches‚ and at least one Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash‚ as a result of Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns playing their rescheduled Champions League ties on Sunday.

Chiefs were supposed to play Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday but that match has been moved to a date yet to be announced by the PSL.

At least two Sundowns league matches, against Stellenbosch FC and Swallows FC, have been postponed to dates yet to be determined‚ while their Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against Polokwane City‚ which was set for Saturday‚ has been postponed to March 10.