Kaizer Chiefs spurn more chances as they are held by Horoya

Kaizer Chiefs were dominant against a physical Horoya AC content to play a frustrating game, the home team unable to profit from their chances and having to settle for Tuesday evening's 0-0 draw opening their Caf Champions League Group C campaign.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt had out a retro 4-4-2 formation at FNB Stadium. A diamond four in the middle of Kearyn Baccus on the right, Willard Katsande in defensive midfield, Bernard Parker on the left and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in attacking midfield served twin strikers Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurković.

Chiefs edged the first half. They lifted their tempo and camped in Guinean outfit Horoya's half in the second, the West Africans abandoning even the counterattack after the break.

In this period Horoya had to concede a number of set pieces, from which Amakhosi's big strikers threatened.

Far side assistant referee Mogomotsi Morakile ruled a number of seemingly marginal offside decisions against the home team, including over-ruling two Nurkovic finishes. To be fair to the match official from Botswana, he seemed to get the majority right, though crucially a Nurkovic header minutes back from the break that beat goalkeeper Moussa Camara seemed incorrectly ruled offside.