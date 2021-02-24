Ex-Chippa defender Rae excited to work with established coach Middendorp
Former Chippa United defender Ryan Rae says he is excited to be work with an established coach like Ernst Middendorp at Maritzburg United.
The 29-year-old player joined the Team of Choice this week after his contract ended with Chippa...
