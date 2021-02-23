No apology from Hodgson after Palace win at Brighton

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he owes no apologies for his side's 2-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday after Christian Benteke's 95th-minute volley secured the three points despite the visitors being second best for much of the match.

Palace, who had three attempts on goal compared to Brighton's 25, opened the scoring through Jean-Philippe Mateta before Joel Veltman equalised for Brighton.

Hodgson said the only stat that mattered was goals.

"The game is not about touches in the opposition box," he said.

"The statistic that counts at the end of the day is the score.

"They had the better of the possession, that's for sure, they had the ball in our box more often, they had more quality but I'm not going to apologise for coming away with what we consider to be a very good victory."

Veltman said Brighton, who are 16th on 26 points, four clear of the relegation zone, did not deserve to come out of the game with nothing.

"It is unbelievable they are getting away with it," he added. "It feels like a robbery. Because of this result we are getting in the danger zone. We have to react and West Brom away is a very important game."

Palace, who are 13th on 32 points from 25 games, host Fulham on Sunday.

- Reuters