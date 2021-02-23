Arrows coach Ncikazi targeting 12 points in four league games against three Limpopo clubs

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi is targeting 12 points in the four league games his charges will play against three Limpopo clubs.

Arrows will face Black Leopards twice‚ newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Baroka FC within the space of 16 days.

Ncikazi has every reason to be confident of achieving this target as his unheralded Arrows were named as the winners of the second quarter of the 2020-21 league campaign after an impressive run of five wins‚ a draw and a defeat.

The fourth-placed Arrows start the hunt for the 12 points when they host bottom-placed Leopards at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

Baroka will be the next to visit Arrows on March 3 before two away ties at the Thohoyandou Stadium where Ncikazi’s team will face Leopards on March 7 before completing their Limpopo trip with a clash against TTM on March 10.