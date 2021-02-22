Kaizer Chiefs fans weigh in on SuperSport United draw
Kaizer Chiefs fans have expressed lukewarm reactions to the team's 1-1 draw against SuperSport United during a DStv Premiership match at FNB stadium on Saturday.
Some Amakhosi fans said they were disappointed by the team's performance and that they had hoped for a win, especially after Chiefs' defeat by AmaZulu on Wednesday. But others were less critical, saying Gavin Hunt's men played “their hearts out”.
The match started off on a good footing when Reeve Frosler scored the first goal for Amakhosi 29 minutes into the match, but their dominance didn't last long as Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United converted a penalty 67 minutes into the game.
Twitter user Mondli Mbatha wrote: “Honestly speaking I'm not disappointed we drew the game because we played our hearts out.”
Another fan, Samora Ganeb, expected more from Amakhosi. He tweeted: “Watching Kaizer Chiefs has become such a traumatic event.”
Here's what was said on Twitter:
Couple of good chances there for Ngcobo and Blom. Hard luck boys. Next time do us proud.— 卩卄卂Ҝ卂ᗪ乇 ✌🇿🇦 (@MchunuExcess) February 20, 2021
No complaints. We fought hard till the last minute..A draw is better than nothing. On to the next one....✌✌✌— Born Brave ✊ (@StephenRamosoeu) February 20, 2021
Watching #KaizerChiefs has become such a traumatic event.— Samora !Ganeb (@DamaraKhoetage) February 20, 2021
Decent performance by the team today. Unlucky not to get the win. Better luck next time. ❤✌— Motlatsi Maphala (@MaphalaMotlatsi) February 20, 2021
Why I am still a #KaizerChiefs fan mara, ke gore why mara? The nerve to watch it, yhooo I am worse😭. pic.twitter.com/6U0Z6MGvB4— Mma Kutlwano♥️ (@mpinarammy) February 20, 2021
Ngcobo bossing the midfield against Supersport 🤩🔥🔥— TLOU (@Tlou_04) February 20, 2021
The future is bright#Ngcobo #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zqzDl2gPd2
It's like watching a completely different team 😳😳— Morai_N (@dnkoni) February 20, 2021
Kanti what did Gavin say to these guys during half time??#KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life ✌🏿✌🏿#DSTVPREMIERSHIP pic.twitter.com/AdvHrLXqeD
When I hear #KaizerChiefs saying they are going to beat supersport united #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/m3XAx1N5YI— Vuyisile Ka Mangxola (@Vuyi_Mangxola) February 20, 2021
Itumeleng Khune did a wonderful job today, at the end it's a game#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs— #IAmSibu 😘😘 (@sibuup) February 20, 2021
Honestly speaking im not disappointed we drew the game because we played our hearts ♥ out #KaizerChiefs— Mlondi Mbatha (@Mlondi777) February 20, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.