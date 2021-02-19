Bay’s Bengezela disappointed as Africa 5s league cancelled again

Nelson Mandela Bay five-a-side team Bengezela, who reached the finals of the Africa 5s Premier Social Football League in 2019, are disappointed that the tournament has been postponed yet again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The organisers of the event, which was cancelled in 2020, announced this week that it had been put off again to 2022...

