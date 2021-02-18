Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu might have put his future at Rangers in jeopardy being caught among a group of five players breaking strict lockdown restrictions in a house party in Scotland.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said he feels "let down" after Scottish police broke up a house party where Zungu‚ Nathan Patterson‚ Calvin Bassey‚ Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear were present in the early hours of Sunday morning. The five are self-isolating‚ and face being suspended by the club.

Three - Zungu‚ Patterson and Bassey - were in contention for Rangers' travelling squad to meet Antwerp in Thursday's Europa League last-32 tie in Belgium.

Gerrard said he will have a heart-to-heart discussion with all five players.