Pirates in no mood for romance as they punish Botswana's Galaxy on Valentine's Day
It wasn't the Valentine's Day gift that Jwaneng Galaxy were hoping for after they were punished by visitors Orlando Pirates in a Caf Confederation Cup first round play-off match in Botswana on Sunday afternoon.
Pirates handed their hosts a 3-0 beating in a match that moved the SA side a step closer to the group stages of the continental tournament.
A first-half header from defender Thulani Hlatshwayo got the ball rolling after he powered home the opener after a corner kick from Deon Hotto in the 32nd minute.
Two goals in the second half from Linda Mntambo and Jean-Marc Mundele secured a comfortable win for the Bucs.
